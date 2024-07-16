WATCH: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande talk about Bigg Boss OTT 3; former mentions liking Armaan Malik's game

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently part of the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Time and again, they get snapped on the sets, stepping their stylish feet forward. Not only this, but the couple often engages in fun conversations with the shutterbugs. This time, when Vicky and Ankita were clicked by the paps, the former reacted to Armaan Malik's game in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Vicky Jain likes Armaan Maik and Ranvir Shorey in Bigg Boss OTT 3

When captured along with Ankita Lokhande on the sets of Laughter Chefs, Vicky Jain asked the paparazzi if they were watching Bigg Boss or not. While he wanted to talk about the ongoing season, the Pavitra Rishta actor refrained from saying anything about it. Also, she apparently did not want him to do so either. However, despite Ankita signaling to Vicky not to discuss such matters, he went on to do so.

Teasing the actor, Vicky asked her if she also watches Bigg Boss OTT 3. To this, she replied no, but Vicky asserted, "Dekh rahi hai, jhooth bol rahi hai (She is watching but lying)." He commented that they watch it together; meanwhile, Ankita claimed, "Main nahi dekhti. Hum saath rehte hi nahi hain. Yeh Bilaspur rehta hai (I don't watch it. We don't live together. He lives in Bilaspur)."

Further, Vicky Jain expressed, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki Armaan jo hai na wo game ko aage badhata rehta hai. Armaan mujhe pasand hai. Mujhe achha lagta hai Armaan. He is doing good. Support as such..Armaan pasand hai mujhe, Ranvir sir pasand hai (For me, it seems that Armaan keeps taking the game forward. I like Armaan. He is doing good. Support as such..I like Armaan, I like Ranvir Sir)."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Bigg Boss 17

Ankita and Vicky were the full-fledged contestants of Bigg Boss 17. During their time inside the controversial house, the two often had arguments and underwent a rough patch, too. But after coming out of the show, the two were seen as stronger than ever.

