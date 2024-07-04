Isha Malviya regrets doing Bigg Boss 17: 'Regret forming relationships with people'

Isha Malviya, who participated in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023, is not someone who likes to live under the rock. She likes to express her opinion and does not mind about the same. Lately, the actress has remembered her journey in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show.



Isha Malviya remembers her experience in Bigg Boss 17:



The Udaariyaan actress remembered that the only regret she had doing Bigg Boss 17 was the fact that she had met a lot of selfish people, which made her realize that she was just being used. However, the young star regrets developing friendships or relationships with people who do not understand her worth. She spoke in detail about the same during an interview with Times Now Digital.

Isha Malviya's stint in Bigg Boss 17:

Isha Malviya was seen in Bigg Boss 17 with Samarth Jurel, who was reportedly her beau at that time. The report, with the same publication, further states that it was in the Bigg Boss house that she became friends with Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain. She was also seen facing her ex-beau, Abhishek Kumar, like a pro. It seems like Isha has learned her lessons well while playing her cards in the Bigg Boss home.

Isha Malviya's work front:

She gained fame with her role in the hit TV serial Udaariyaan, which also had Samarth and Abhishek. After making an appearance in Bigg Boss 17, she has done an array of music videos. Her latest music clip, Paon Ki Jutti, which Jyoti Nooran crooned, became viral instantly on social media.

More about Bigg Boss 17:

The winner of Bigg Boss 17 was Munawar Faruqui, who took the trophy home, while Abhishek Kumar became the first runner-up. Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey were the other finalists of the show, and they were filled with a lot of emotional turmoil.

