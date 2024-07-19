Laughter Chefs: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain share memorable snap with Dharmendra; say, 'We have grown watching...'

Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is being loved by fans and is also amping up on the TRP charts. Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra graced the show, and popular TV couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain did not miss a chance to click a memorable picture with him. The duo also revealed the fondest memory they have had with the legendary actor.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain shared a delightful picture with Dharmendra:

Both Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture with Dharmendra, which floored their fans. Ankita, who is known to write captions from her heart, penned an emotional note for Dharam Ji, where she spoke about the love and respect she has for the iconic hit star.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's picture with Dharmendra:

Ankita mentioned in her caption, "What a wonderful day with Dharam Paaji Indeed, one of the most memorable moments of Laughter Chefs that we will treasure for life! We have grown up watching your movies, and this feels really special @aapkadharam."

Their fans could not stop commenting on the adorable picture. One fan wrote, "Lovely pic. Both are looking great and Dharam paaji toh outstanding." Another fan commented, "All lovely people in the pic..keep shining", while others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Let us tell you that Dharmendra looks handsome in a navy blue blazer. His innocent smile and charm are yet intact which is all things killer. The Pavitra Rishta actress rocked in a basic black blazer while her husband Vicky Jain edified men's look to rock in a printed shirt.

More about Laughter Chef:

Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is being hosted by Bharti Singh while Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge. The cooking reality show has Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Kashmera Shah, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma as participants.

Talking further, about Laughter Chefs the interesting show will also have Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. The makers lately released a promo where Orry is seen calling his bestie Ananya Panday for a recipe.