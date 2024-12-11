Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh gifts her jacket to close friend Avinash Mishra on his birthday; says, 'What makes me feel like home is you'

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh share a close bond inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Both have been vocal about their friendship, and the latter has openly declared her biases towards him. In the recent episode, the housemates wished Avinash on his birthday, but Eisha had a special gift for him. The Bekaboo actress gifted him her jacket, mentioning how he is like home to her. Such a gesture served as a testament to their great friendship!

In yesterday's episode (December 10), Eisha Singh came to Avinash Mishra and gave him her jacket. She said, "Main emotionally connect hun lekin iss ghar mein, what makes me feel like home is you. I know materialistic cheezein hain, but dosti tere se humesha hai (I am emotionally connected, but what makes me feel like home in this house is you. I know this is a materialistic thing, but my friendship with you is always there)."

The duo hugged warmly, and Eisha again extended heartfelt birthday wishes to him. She remarked, "I am so glad. Main humesha Bigg Boss ko grateful rahungi ki mujhe tu mila hai (I will always be grateful to Bigg Boss that I met you)."

Highlighting why she decided to give him the jacket, Eisha added that it would keep him warm and radiate positivity. Lastly, she remarked, "And I will always feel like a nice, warm hug."

Advertisement

Take a look at one of the promos here:

Well, for those who are unaware, Avinash shocked everyone by nominating Vivian Dsena for this week's elimination. Later, he was heard telling Eisha, "Tu agar mere liye problematic huyi toh mein tujhe bhi nahi chhodunga (If you are problematic for me, I won't leave you as well.)" Listening to him, Eisha mentioned that she understood him.

This week, the nominated contestants are Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey, Tanjinder Bagga, and Edin Rose.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 10: Vivian Dsena calls Chum Darang ‘Karan Veer Mehra’s shadow’; says ‘Aapke individuality…’