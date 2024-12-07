Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Farah Khan slams Eisha Singh for doing Karan Veer Mehra's bit*hing, says 'You are obsessed with him...'

Bigg Boss Season 18 weekend ka vaar episodes promise unlimited unmissable moments. This weekend, not Salman Khan but Farah Khan will host the show and school contestants for their behaviour. In the recently released promo of the controversial show, Farah Khan can be seen calling out Eisha Singh for bit*hing about Karan Veer Mehra.

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official page giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, Farah Khan can be seen schooling Eisha Singh for being "obsessed" with Karan Veer Mehra. Farah tells Eisha, "Your obsessiveness, very strangely is not about Avinash, you are obsessed with Karan Veer."

Farah Khan continued, "Karan Veer Mehra show. You only talk about Karan, do his bit*hing. If he is doing something or working out, you will say 'See how shameless he is. I don't like him.' Do you know the whole show 90 percent of your topic is about Karan Veer? Why?"

Watch Farah Khan slamming Eisha Singh here-

Eisha explained that she doesn't like Karan Veer Mehra's few things. Farah stated that not few things but Eisha doesn't like anything about Karan Veer. Farah questioned Eisha, "You don't like Karan Veer, correct?" She admitted that she doesn't like him.

Farah then asked, "Why do you then give so much importance to him? Eisha obsession thoda kam karo, dusre mudde bhi hai ghar mei (Eisha, be less obsessed. There are other topics in house)."

The caption of this promo read, "Farah Khan ne Eisha se pooche kuch teekhe sawaal, kya woh unhe convincing jawaab de paayegi?

Not only Eisha Singh, but Farah Khan will also bash Tajinder Bagga, Rajat Dalal and a few other contestants in tonight's weekend ka vaar episode. Apart from this, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sanya Malhotra will be seen as special guests in Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode. Also, Shalini Passi will be seen stepping inside the show as a special guest.

