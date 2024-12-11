Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 10: Vivian Dsena calls Chum Darang ‘Karan Veer Mehra’s shadow’; says ‘Aapke individuality…’

Bigg Boss 18 has two dominant groups in the house; one includes Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang, and the other with Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena. The other housemates fit in at their convenience. It's rare to see these groups sitting together and in tonight's (December 10) episode, the second group sat with Chum and had a heart-to-heart conversation where Vivian expressed his thoughts about Chum's game.

After the Time God task wrapped up, Tajinder Bagga called Chum Darang to discuss his guilt after he nominated her in one of the recent episodes. He shared that he couldn't sleep all night as he knew he was not doing it from his heart. During the conversation, the two got emotional. Seeing tears in Darang's eyes, Vivian Dsena asked her why she was crying and joined the two.

Hiding the real reason, Chum says she got emotional as the Madhubala actor earlier confessed about her game strategies. Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra also join them. Vivian tells Chum, "You are one of the strongest contenders in the house because you are level-headed. But I can't see your individuality in the game. You are more like Karan's shadow."

To this, Chum replies that if the situation arises, Karan will stand up for herself without thinking about himself and she will do the same. However, Avinash tells her that Karan won't do that. He says, "Ghore ke upar baithke hum dono ka bohot baat huya. Kash hum aapko sab bata pate. (We had a long discussion about many things, wish I could tell you.)" However, Darang didn't react.

Later, she told Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar about the conversation. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner thought that she was doubting his friendship with her and that's why she is saying this to him. However, at night they apologise to each other after going to bed.

