Bigg Boss 18, Dec 9 Written Update: Avinash Mishra asks Karan Veer Mehra to get him work in Khatron Ke Khiladi; tells Eisha Singh he can nominate her for THIS reason

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 is witnessing serious competition among the contestants. Recently, Farah Khan entered the house and told the contestants that the show is called ‘The Karan Veer Mehra Show’ in the outside world as everything looks like it revolves around him. Avinash Mehra can’t get over this statement, and in tonight’s episode, he even expressed his wish to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

At night, Avinash Mishra, sitting beside Eisha Singh on the bed, shares that Bigg Boss cancels eviction whenever his gang is not nominated. He asks Kashish Kapoor how she is still here despite being nominated many times. Hearing him, Karan Veer Mehra says, “Yaar, Mishra ji aap har ball pe sixer maar rahe ho. (Mishra, you are hitting sixer in every ball).”

In response, Avinash says, “Bhai, aab sixer kya mare, mar diya aap, jeet gaye pura show. Karan Veer show ban gaya. Aur Bigg Boss hum sign kiye the. Hum soche hum aaye, kuch karenge. Na character mil raha hain, na show. (Brother, how do I hit sixer? You have hit it; you won the show. It’s Karan Veer Show now, and I signed the Bigg Boss Show. Neither I am getting a character nor show).”

Then he jokes that he wonders if he will get work after this, and Karan assures him that he will sign a letter for him. Avinash Mishra continues, “Bhai, Khatron Ke Khiladi ke unit mein bhi kaam laga do toh chalega, seedha Bigg Boss bhi jeet hi rahe ho, bol hi diye ho. Khatron Ke Khiladi mein kaam laga do iske baad. Is bahane at least passport mein thappa lag jayega, thoda ghum lenge.”

“(Brother, get me a job in Khatron Ke Khiladi unit, you are anyway winning Bigg Boss as well. Get me a job in Khatron Ke Khiladi, at least my passport will get stamped)”

Karan says that he understands the pain behind Avinash’s voice, and the latter replies that at least one contestant should go home every week.

In the same episode, Avinash shocks everyone as he nominates Vivian Dsena for this week's elimination. Later, he is heard telling Eish, "Tu agar mere liye problematic huyi toh mein tujhe bhi nahi chhodunga (If you are problematic for me, I won't leave you as well.)" The actress says that she understands this.

