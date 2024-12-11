Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 10: Avinash Mishra tells Rajat Dalal ‘Mereko ayesa khairaat ki jeet nahi chahiye’; read full story

Tonight's (December 10) episode of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed contestants fighting against each other as the race to Time God began. Bigg Boss gave the housemates an interesting task, and the housemates strategically divided themselves into two groups. However, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra, after claiming to support each other, got into a tiff.

As the task began, Eisha Singh asked Rajat Dalal if they should make Avinash Mishra the Time God, to which Rajat agreed. As the task began, Edin Rose and Sara Khan gave their BB currency to Rajat, who was a passenger in the task. However, Rajat Dalal tells Avinash to return his money as he didn't take his service. He tries to convince him by saying, "Kal idhar se koi bhi Time God bane, apne hi ban rahe hain. (If any of us become Time God, it would be among us)."

Avinash makes it clear that he won't return the money and asks Rajat for his support, "Kal agar support ki bari aye, toh tu mere liye khada rahe. (If it comes to this, then tomorrow, I want you to stand for me)." To this Rajatt replies, “Mein sabse pehle mere liye hu, mein agar nahi hu toh mein kisike liye nahi hu. (I will stand for myself first; if not for me, then I won't stand for anyone)."

Eisha interrupts and says she is supporting Avinash, but for now, he should understand Rajat's point of view as they don't want to give Chum Darang a chance to be the contender for Time God.

Furstrated, Avinash replies, “Aur mein nahi chata hu ki agar kal tu contender bane aur tu bol de ki Avinash jeete hain, mereko ayesa khairaat ki jeet nahi chahiye. Last time mereko sunne ko mila tha ki mereko ehsan bheekh mein mila tha, bheekh mein nahi, bohot mehnat karke mila tha, theek hain? (And I don't want it to happen that if tomorrow you become a contender and say that Avinash won; I don't want such a charity victory. Last time, I had to hear that I got it as a favor. Not as a handout— I got it after working very hard, alright?)"

Then he says that it's been 10 weeks inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, and this time, he wants to become the Time God. And after he becomes the Time God, he will decide whom he wants to save.

