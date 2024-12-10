Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra questions his position as he feels game revolves around Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena; asks former 'Mai kya kar raha hun'

Bigg Boss 18 has kept the audience hooked with its endless drama and numerous catfights. Ever since Farah Khan arrived on the show as a host and declared how Bigg Boss has turned to 'The Karan Veer Mehra Show,' Avinash Mishra seems disappointed. The Nath actor has even expressed frustration about how the BB is siding with Mehra.

In a recent promo, he is seen having a word with Karan and voicing how the game centers around either him or Vivian Dsena. Talking to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner, Mishra talks about his concerns and says, "Agar pura ghar Karan Vs Vivian mein reh jaayega, toh mai kya kar raha hun. Mai 3rd aur 4th position ke liye lad raha hu (If the whole house is all about Karan vs Vivian, then what am I doing? I am fighting for the 3rd and 4th positions)."

The Pavitra Rishta actor replies, "Tu karna kya chah raha? Tu famous hona chah raha hai toh yeh sab sahi hai lekin jeetne ke liye kyu nahi khel raha hai? (What are you trying to do? It's alright if you want to be famous, but why aren't you playing to win?)." After Avinash asserts that he is playing to win, Karan mentions that the Titli actor will be seen playing the game for the second position.

Clearing out his intentions and gameplay, Avinash explains that he is not playing for team Vivian but playing for himself. Reacting to the same, the Pukaar actor advises him, "Pehle dosti khatm karega na. Agar tere ko dikh raha hai ki yeh toh sirf apna game khel raha, meko naa bata raha hai aur naa kuchh kar raha hai. Then, dheere dheere, you'll be like, Ki yeh toh chaalu banda hai. Iss se chhor do, iss se achha toh clear dushman sahi hai Karan."

"(First you will end the friendship. If you see that he (Vivian) is just playing his game, he is not telling you anything, and he is not doing anything. Then gradually you will come to the conclusion that he is a smart man and you should leave him. You will realize that Karan, as an enemy, is better than him)."

For the unversed, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Avinash called out BB for canceling the eliminations repeatedly whenever Karan and his friends get nominated. He accused the makers of biased decisions.

