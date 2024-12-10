Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Are wildcards Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra planning to target housemates with their alliance? Former asserts 'time to make them cry'

It is over two months since the contestants have been locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. From catfights and physical altercations to verbal spats, the show has witnessed numerous equations among the housemates. And now, another bond seems to be budding between Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra. From the promo released by the makers of Bigg Boss 18, the wildcards can be heard discussing how the housemates think that they are weak competition.

The promo clip opens up with Edin telling Yamini, "Inn logon ne halke mein le rakha hai." To this, the latter reacts, "Kyunki hum bate huye the. Humein tod rahe the na baitha baitha ke (Because we were not on the same page. They were trying to break us by influencing us with their opinions)."

Rose further adds, "Yeh humari feelings ka mazaak uda ke, hum rote hain toh bolte hain ki hum kyu kare check-up tum pe. Humne kaun si dosti badhayi ("They make fun of our feelings, and when we cry, they say, Why should we check up on you? What kind of friendship have we developed?). Time to make them cry, bro."

In addition to this, the actress explains how the other contestants intend to remove them from their path. Edin asserts that she wants to play a game with her fellow contenders. As they open up about their challenges to Kashish Kapoor, the Splitsvilla X5 fame comments, "The one thing is bahar waalon se nahi ladna hai. Tumko jaa karke kisi aur group se nahi ladna hai. Unko kyu bhao dena hai?"

"(You don't have to fight with outsiders. You don't have to go and fight with any other group. Why should you give them importance?)."

Kashish elaborates on how several issues have erupted in the house due to changes in equations among housemates. Well, the caption of the promo reads, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein ho rahi hai Wild Cards ki reunion. Kya yeh alliance tik paayega?"

