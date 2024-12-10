Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Will Karan Veer Mehra become next Time God? Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Rajat Dalal team up to stop him

Bigg Boss 18 brings interesting twists and surprises every week. It's week 10, and the race to select the new Time God of the house will take place in tonight's (December 10) episode. The housemates will form groups among themselves as they give their best in the task. Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra will try their best to become the next Time God of the house.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo clip begins with Bigg Boss announcing, “Aaj aap gharwalon mein se, jo teen sadasya sabse zyada BB currency kamane mein kamyab rahenge, wo ban jayenge ghar ka agla Time God banne ke davedar. (The three contestants who collect the maximum amount of BB currency will be nominated to become the next Time God).”

As soon as Bigg Boss announces this, the two groups start strategizing. Eisha Singh asks Rajat Dalal if he will take Avinash Mishra’s side as their group is determined to make him the next Time God. On the other hand, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Digvijay Rathee, and Shilpa Shirodkar support the ‘almost Time God’ Karan Veer Mehra. Chaahat Pandey also supports him.

Going by the promo, it seems Chaahat is the moderator of the task as she is seen roaming around with a baton in hand. It is seen she is supporting Karan Veer Mehra's group in the task.

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Digvijay Rathee were the previous Time Gods of the house. Rajat became the Time God twice.

