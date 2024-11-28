Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 27: Karan Veer Mehra asks Tajinder Bagga, ‘Aap yuva neta ho toh ghar pe…’

In tonight’s (November 27) episode of Bigg Boss 18, the task for the selection of Time God took place. However, the results are not announced yet as the task wasn’t finished till the end of the episode. Amidst the task, Karan Veer Mehra got into a banter with Tajinder Bagga, a contestant with whom he doesn’t get along well.

Karan Veer Mehra tells Tajinder Bagga that he wants to ask him some simple questions to set the record straight. Bagga gladly agrees to reply and sits down. Karan starts the conversation by saying that Bagga often says the country is run by a Prime Minister who used to sell tea once. He asks him what’s more important to him, that he is the Prime Minister today or he used to sell tea?

As the conversation progresses, he tells Bagga that he has a connection with the office of PM as he is from Delhi. He says the Prime Minister sleeps only for 2 hours and works 22 hours for the country. Then he clarifies his political position with Bagga and asks, “Aap ghar pe lead kyun nahi kar paye agar bahar aap ek yuva neta ho toh? (How could you not lead the housemates if you are a youth leader outside?)” In response, the politician replies that Karan couldn’t lead anyone either.

However, Rajat Dalal interrupts and takes Bagga away. Karan follows him outside, saying that the conversation is helping him stay motivated.

For the unversed, for today’s Time God task, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra had to carry Edin Rose, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh respectively, on their back without arresting or taking anyone’s support. Rajat gave up a few minutes into the task. Avinash and Karan continued. Eisha Singh will be the next Time Goddess of the house.

