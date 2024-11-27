Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi says Avinash Mishra was unfair in recent Time God task, ‘Itni planning plotting kiske khilaaf…’

Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Panjabi is actively watching the ongoing Bigg Boss 18. She often takes to social media to share her thoughts about the ongoing twists in the show. In the latest episode, the task for the new Time God was assigned to contestants. Now, the actress and former Bigg Boss contestant shared her thoughts about the task.

During the task, former Time God Digvijay Rathee was the first to come and decide which contestants he wanted out of the race. As he took Eisha Singh’s name, the actress screamed that Karan Veer Mehra was prompting the names from behind. She told the moderator, Avinash Mishra, that Karan had taken Eisha and Sara Khan’s names.

The moderator and other Time Gods interrupted, saying that contestants cannot prompt any names from behind; as a result, they didn’t let Digvijay cancel out Eisha from the task. Seeing the confusion, Bigg Boss also interrupted.

Now, in her latest tweet, Kamya Panjabi shared that Avinash Mishra was biased in the task. Her tweet reads, “Kaha se aaye hai yeh log. yeh kaunsa rule hai prompt nahi kar sakte? No doubt Eisha was so happy jaise hi sanchalak ka naam announce hua.. but i really thought Avinash fair rahega #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV”

Advertisement

Read Kamya Panjabi’s tweet here:

In another tweet, she shared that former Time Gods of the house shouldn’t have had a say in this task. “Waise yeh task thoda ajeeb nahi laga? Ex TG kyu decide karenge ki naya tg kaun hoga? Chal kya raha hai #BiggBoss chahte kya ho. itni planning plotting kiske khilaaf ho rahi hai @ColorsTV”

After the task, contestants Eisha Singh, Edin Rose, and Avinash Mishra were in the race to become the Time God. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 18, there will be another task that will decide the Time God of Week 8.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 26: ‘Mein nanga kar dunga’, What made Avinash Mishra say this about Karan Veer Mehra?