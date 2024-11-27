Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 26: ‘Mein nanga kar dunga’, What made Avinash Mishra say this about Karan Veer Mehra?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, contestants had to participate in the Time God task to select a new Time God for the house. During this task, Karan Veer Mehra got into a banter with Eisha Singh, and when the latter told her friend Avinash Mishra about this, he made a below-the-belt remark.

Karan Veer Mehra, who expressed his desire to become the Time God but never got the chance, was out of the race this time as well after Vivian Dsena ousted him. The three former Time Gods of the house– Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Digvijay Rathee- could choose three persons each who they wanted to be out of the race. During Vivian’s turn, he chose Karan.

Karan was sitting when Eisha Singh came in front of him after being safe. The two got into a banter, and Eisha made a noise that is typically used to call animals. In response, Karan told her that he would come and sit near Eisha’s feet, but then she would call him cheap.

The actress says that she finds Karan, his thoughts and activities cheap anyway, and calls him a ‘cheap man’. Karan asks her not to stoop to his level as it doesn’t suit her.

Advertisement

After the task is over, Eisha, sitting with Vivian, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat, narrates the conversation that took place between her and Karan. As she said she made that noise to call Karan, the latter replied, “Mein toh aa jayunga samne, phir cheap maat bolna. (I will come there, and then don’t call me cheap).” Hearing this, Avinash, who shares a close bond with Eisha, says, “Wo aake dikha. Mein nanga kar dunga.”

Rajat and Vivian smile upon hearing this. The former also explains that Karan doesn’t have the guts to mess with Eisha as he knows Avinash, Rajat, and Vivian will come after him then.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Chum Darang calls Shrutika Arjun ‘ruthless’ as the two break down; new cracks forming in their friendship?