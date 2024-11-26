Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal tells Shilpa Shirodkar 'Laat se hi maarna padega' and expels her from Time God race; here's her response

Bigg Boss 18 contestants have buckled up as the game is getting tough with each passing day. The makers give a sneak peek of the episode by sharing promos of it. In the new promo, it can be seen that the ex-Time Gods—Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Digvijay Rathee—are asked to decide who will not participate in the race of the new Time God. The ex-Time Gods are asked to damage the miniature of the contestants whom they want to kick out of the Time God race.

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official page, offering a glimpse of tonight's episode. It can be seen that Rajat Dalal comes ahead and tells Shilpa Shirodkar "Shilpa Ji, laat se hi maarna padega (Shilpa Ji, I will have to kick you)." Shilpa instantly responds, "Aap shabdo se toh maar hi dete ho, laat se bhi maar hi do (You already hit me with your words; kick me too)."

Rajat then destroys Shilpa Shirodkar's miniature by forcefully stamping on it. Vivian Dsena then dismisses Karan Veer Mehra from the Time God race. While expelling Karan Veer from the Time God race, Vivian stated, "Personal attack hai. Mujhe lagta nahi ye time God bane ke abhi bhi kabil hue hai. (He does personal attacks. I think he can't be a Time God)."

Karan Veer Mehra taunts Vivian, "Do baar lage hai isko Time God sahi banne mei (To be a good Time God, he got two chances)." For those who don't know, Vivian has been the only contestant who was a Time God for two weeks.

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Iss baar Ex Time Gods tay karenge, dekhiye kaun Time God banne ki race se baahar honge."

In another promo, it was seen that Digvijay Rathee expelled Kashish Kapoor from the Time God race. Before Digvijay takes a second name, he gets into an argument with Avinash Mishra. Later, Vivian Dsena fires Shrutika Arjun from the Time God race. Rajat Dalal then expelled Chaahat Pandey from the race.

Watch another promo of Bigg Boss 18 here-

Meanwhile, this week Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor are nominated to get evicted this week.

In the last weekend ka vaar, Alice Kaushik's journey came to an end on Bigg Boss 18. So far, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, and a few more have been evicted from Salman Khan's show.

