Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Avinash Sachdev finally reacts to Palak Purswani’s accusations of infidelity

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, contestant Avinash Sachdev recently got evicted from the show. With only a week left before the Grand Finale, the actor's journey was cut short at a crucial moment. During his stint inside the house, a lot of drama happened, and now, with him outside the house, hear from himself about all the controversies and accusations. Avinash Sachdev sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla to open up about his career, experience inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, his relationship with Falaq Naazz, and Palak Purswani's accusation against him.

Avinash Sachdev reacts to Palak Purswani's accusations against her

Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev were in a relationship for almost four years. The ex-lovers found themselves locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. After her eviction, Palak accused Avinawsh of cheating and infidelity in several interviews. On being asked about his reaction to this statement, Avinash Sachdev said, "This is a serious blame, and if this thing was so important, she has already given interviews after our breakup, so why didn't she come up with these things then? And on the contrary, we have met on a mutual friend's birthday party and her behavior was completely normal towards me, even her and her brother. So why was that behavior? If she was holding so many grudges against me, there was no need of giving that kind of behavior. So I don't know what she thinks and how is this coming? Why is this coming after 18 months? 18 months of the breakup has already gone. It happened way back. It's not even in my mind like 1%."

Avinash Sachdev on Palak Purswani's behavior with him inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Further, the actor soped about Palak's behavior with him inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. "And if there was this kind of feeling, why was it the other way in Bigg Boss house? Was she trying to be fake, what she's not because she wanted BB money from me and then she wanted some other things. I don't know, it's completely irrelevant to me. It's none of the importance in my life. I think the one thing I would like to say about this is she needs to get over me. Get over me and get well soon," concluded the actor.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive-Avinash Sachdev opens up about debate on Actors vs YouTubers in the house