Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive-Avinash Sachdev opens up about debate on Actors vs YouTubers in the house

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Avinash Sachdev got evicted from the house during the double-elimination round, along with contestant Jad Hadid. The double eviction took place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, August 6. Jiya, who once shared a great bond with Avinash, apologized to the actor for nominating him last week. After his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Avinash Sachdev sat down with Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview and spoke at length about the Actors vs YouTubers debate.

Avinash Sachdev opens up about debate on Actors vs YouTubers in Bigg Boss OTT 2

When Avinash was asked about the debate inside the house between Actors and YouTubers, the actor said, “The debate was not from our side, the debate must be from their side. So, I feel if the debate is from their own side the debate actually happens when people are actually insecure. So it might be coming in from their mind and if you talk about YouTubers and actors and TV people and Pooja ji who’s like a creative producer, director, and actor what not she’s done in her life, it can’t be compared.”

Sachdev added, “So, okay you belong to that community where you are tend to force people to subscribe to your channel and you make such kind of content so people subscribe to you. That’s your job, my job is to entertain people on screen, and that I’ve been doing since the last 18 years.”

Talking about the discussion on social media following, the actor continued, “My followers are everywhere, talking from the rural areas to the Metros to various countries outside India. So, it can’t be compared, because I remember Abhishek and Elvish asking me where have you gone out of India and I’ve gone to the West Indies and the U.S. and South Africa and Azerbaijan and Turkey because of my shows. So it goes without saying.”

Avinash Sachdev’s success story

Avinash started his career at the age of 18 years as an assistant director on Hatim, an Indian TV series featured on Star Plus in 2004. He first made an appearance on the TV serial Karam Apnaa Apnaa in 2006, in a cameo role. The actor is best known for his role in Chotti Bahu where he played the role of Dev.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani's father proud of her, says she made him famous