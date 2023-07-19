Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shafaq Naaz breaks silence on Avinash Sachdev-Falaq Naazz's relationship

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 participants Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev have been grabbing attention lately due to their close relationship on the show. Avinash proposed to Falaq during one of the episodes, but she expressed that she isn't interested in dating at the moment. Despite this, their adorable interactions and friendship continue to generate buzz, leaving viewers curious. Recently, Pinkvilla had a conversation with Falaq Naazz's sister, Shafaq Naaz, to get her perspective on Falaq and Avinash's bond.

Is Avinash Sachdev the kind of man Falaq Naazz dreams of?

When Shafaq Naaz was asked about this, the actress replied, "No." She continued, "I genuinely don't think. He (Avinash Sachdev) is very good as a friend. They have a good bond, and she (Falaq Naazz) is more relaxed when she is with him. She gets peace, and she can be herself when she is with Avinash, and it is very important to survive in the Bigg Boss house. You have to have a bond." Referring to their relationship angle, Falaq shared, "As that, I don't think. As far as I know my sister, I don't think she will do anything about it. But rest is up to her."

Speaking about Falaq Naaz's bond with Pooja Bhatt, Shafaq shared, "She shares a very good bond with Pooja ma'am. While talking to Pooja ma'am, you have to have that respect because you can't talk anything to her."

Shafaq talks about Falaq's comment on Abhishek:

For the uninformed, in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Falaq Naazz questioned Abhishek Malhan's upbringing during an argument. When Shafaq Naaz was asked about Falaq's comment, she said, "When you're angry, you speak anything. I am not trying to justify it because she is my sister, but it's human nature that we speak without thinking when we are angry. There are so many people around, and especially when you're in that house where there are so many cameras so many personalities and everyone is overpowering everyone, I don't think she must have thought at that moment what she said. But when Salman sir told her about her mistake, she apologised to Abhishek. So if you're angry and if you say something and then apologise for it that just makes you a better human."

During the argument with Abhishek Malhan, Falaq called him 'Janani' (a woman). When Shafaq was asked about it, she said, "If a man is called a 'janani' then does that mean he is not strong? a woman is strong, right? then why is it be taken as an abuse." She concluded by saying, "But when Appi will come outside, I'll ask her about this (laughs)."

