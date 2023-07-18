EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay REACTS to Bebika Dhurve's proposal

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is currently airing in full swing, and it includes various celebrities and well-known personalities from different backgrounds in this controversial reality show. One of the popular contestants is Abhishek Malhan, who is widely recognized as Fukra Insaan, a famous content creator. Abhishek is known for his candid opinions and presence within the house. Pinkvilla recently interviewed Abhishek Malhan's brother, Nischay Malhan, discussing Abhishek's experience in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and much more.

Nischay Malhan REACTS to Bebika Dhurve's proposal:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay Malhan reacts to Bebika Dhurve's proposal. For the uninformed, in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Bebika Dhurve playfully proposed to Nischay while teasing Abhishek. Now reacting to this, Nischay told us, "I was taken back after seeing it (laughs), and the funniest part was I had just posted a video, and after just 2 days she proposed to me. While proposing to me, she said, 'Triggered Insaan, honey, don't roast me.' I was like I just roasted her two days back (laughs). I have thought about the reply to her proposal, and I'm going to make a video on it, but yes, it was shocking."

Watch Nischay Malhan's full interview here-

Abhishek Malhan is often paired with Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar, and their hashtags #Abhiya or #Abhisha often trend on social media. When Nischay was asked with whom Abhishek looks better, he said, "I think I have a clear answer, and it is #Abhisha. I like Manisha as a person more, and I like her accent and the way she talks sweetly. Personally, I like her Bhojpuri accent. Manisha is very real so #Abhisha."

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

In Bigg Boss OTT 2, the evicted contestants so far include Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri. Cyrus Broacha also had to leave the show due to family medical emergencies. Currently, there are 10 contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house: Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. Recently, Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav joined the show as wild card contestants. Keep following Pinkvilla for the latest and exclusive updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

