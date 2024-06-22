Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Armaan Malik talks about entering Anil Kapoor's show with both wives; remembers Sidharth Shukla

The excitement about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has been in the air for several days! Now, finally, the wait is over as the show kickstarted with several celeb contestants. The contestants met host Anil Kapoor on the stage of the controversial show before stepping inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. The trio who grabbed eyeballs over their participation is Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik discussed the advantages and disadvantages of entering the controversial show with his two wives. He also remembered Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant Sidharth Shukla and called the late actor his 'inspiration.' Excerpts from the interview are below:

Will entering Bigg Boss OTT 3 with both wives be an advantage or a disadvantage for you?

It's both, an advantage and disadvantage also. There are some things that I should do alone but Kritika and Payal will be there. I will be forced to think a lot. A man fights for his family more rather than fighting for winning. So I will fall weak over there.

Both your wives are known to be cordial with each other. Do you think due to the changing dynamics within the house, a disagreement might occur between the two?

Their disagreement or argument won't last for a long time. It's family and it will get sorted soon.

Have you watched past seasons of Bigg Boss? If yes, who is your inspiration and why?

Sidharth Shukla was my inspiration. I have learned from him. He was helpful. He is still among us. Now I'm talking about him so I feel he is among us. So I relate to him.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

The contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Dixit (Vada Pav Girl), Luv Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik, Paulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul and Rapper Naezy.

Led by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 at 9 PM on Jio Cinema.

