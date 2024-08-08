Adnaan Shaikh, known for his stint as a wildcard contestant on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, celebrated his birthday with a grand bash that reunited several celebrities and friends.

The star-studded birthday party featured appearances from co-contestants and friends like rapper Naezy, actor Sai Ketan Rao, and social media influencer Faisu.

In a video from the bash, Adnaan and Faisu were seen enjoying themselves, dancing to Salman Khan’s iconic song O Oh Jaane Jaana. The lively atmosphere continued as Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao, and Adnaan grooved to the beats of Gully Boy’s soundtrack. The celebration was filled with joy, dancing, and a cake-cutting ceremony that showcased the close bonds Adnaan formed during his time on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Adnaan took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures and videos from his birthday bash. He was seen posing with his friends in the pictures. He accompanied the post with a caption, “Big love to the each & everyone who turned my birthday into a legendary party! Making memories with the best!”

Adnaan’s birthday bash not only celebrated another year of his life but also highlighted the lasting friendships and memories he created during his time on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

As soon as Adnaan Shaikh uploaded the pictures on his social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and admiration. A fan wrote, “May you always be happy and smiling like this.” Another fan commented, “Happy Birthday brother. Many many happy returns of the day.”

Adnaan Shaikh’s journey was short but memorable in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. He formed strong bonds with fellow contestants during his stint. He made headlines for his fight with Lovekesh Kataria. Faisu and Elvish Yadav also appeared in the controversial reality show to defend their friends.

The show brought together contestants from various platforms, including YouTubers, actors, tarot card readers, social media influencers, and journalists. The lineup featured personalities like Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

