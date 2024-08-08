Naezy, also known as Naved Shaikh, emerged as the 1st runner-up in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3. He’s a popular figure in India’s hip-hop industry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Naezy discussed his upcoming projects, emphasizing his desire to create clean rap that avoids derogatory language.

During the conversation, Naezy aka Naved shared, “Haan toh abhi mai vapas game mein aa raha hu aur Bollywood mein or har jagah bahut saare opportunities already dikh rahe hai aate huye mere taraf. (Yes, I'm making a comeback in the game now, and I can already see many opportunities coming my way in Bollywood and everywhere else.)”

He continued, “Mujhe thoda perspective change karna hai ki Sharaab, gaana, ladkiyan inn sabke alawa bhi emotions hota hai, ek concept hota hai, ek tarika hota hai, ek story hoti hai toh vaise conceptual, story based.”

“(I want to change the perspective a bit, to show that apart from alcohol, music, and girls, there are emotions, concepts, methods, and stories. So, I want to focus on conceptual, story-based content.)”

Naezy further explained, “Aise type ki quality raps mai karna chahta hu. Naa ki party karke ya ladkiyon ke baare mein apshabd bolna. Ye sab mera tarika nahi hai toh mai koi bhi feature karunga na toh vo bahut unique rahega aur meri personality se jo match karta ho vaisa kaam karunga.”

“(I want to create quality raps of this type. Not partying or using derogatory words about women. That's not my style. So, any feature I do will be unique and will match my personality.)”

Speaking about his upcoming projects, he mentioned, “Kuch projects aise hai jo mai bade label vegera ke saath karunga aur kuch projects mai underground reh kar continue karunga. (Some projects I will do with big labels, while others I will continue to work on underground.)”

During his journey in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Naezy made several friends, forming a close bond with the controversial reality show winner Sana Makbul. They affectionately call each other 'Bhamai.'

