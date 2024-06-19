Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE Video: Anil Kapoor mentions THESE season 13 contestants as his favorites; talks about non-winners

As Pinkvilla had initially hinted, Anil Kapoor is all set to take over the stage of Bigg Boss OTT 3 as the new host. The Jhakas actor got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and spoke at length about his decision to take up the show, not liking the word 'replacement', his thoughts on previous contestants, and more. Read on to find out his intellectual responses.

Anil Kapoor on previous contestants in Bigg Boss' history

We asked the Mr. India actor about his thoughts on the contestants of Bigg Boss that he admires and he mentioned liking two contestants from Bigg Boss 13, however, he added that more than winners, he was impressed by the other contestants who contributed to the success of the show.

He said, "I don't want to talk about contestants who were winners. There have been some great winners like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz and Munawar also. There were a lot of participants who were there, who were not the winners but had a very lasting impression. So, I feel in life, you don't have to win. There are times when you don't win but still leave a mark."

Anil Kapoor continued, "There are a lot of participants for whom my heart went out for them, I could feel for them and they're still in my mind. They don't go out of my mind. And all of them have become very successful also."

Speculated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

From the moment Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been announced, many names of celebrities and probable contestants have been doing the rounds. This list includes names of celebrities like Sai Ketan Rao, Sonam Khan, Vada Pav Girl (Chandrika Dixit), Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Nikhil Mehta, and Cheshta Bhagat among others.

