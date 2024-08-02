Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Sana Makbul lifts the WINNER's trophy, beats Naezy; takes home 25 lakh rupees

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 ended today (August 10), with Sana Makbul lifting the trophy in a grand finale hosted by Anil Kapoor. The show, known for its controversies, captured attention and delivered a memorable season. The top 5 contestants were Sana Makbul, Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao.

Sana Makbul emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3

The final call was between Sana Makbul and Naezy. The duo has been friends in the show since day 1. As the contestants' and audiences' hearts skipped a beat, Anil Kapoor juggled to announce the winner between Sana and Naezy. And finally, Kapoor announced Sana as the show's winner, leaving her screaming in joy.

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress was stunned and took a moment to believe the results. She jumped with joy as she processed the announcement. Along with the prestigious trophy, Sana Makbul will also take home prize money of 25 lakh rupees.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Sana Makbul wins Anil Kapoor-hosted show; takes trophy and Rs 25 lakhs home

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

More about Sana Makbul's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Sana Makbul was among the strongest contenders in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. She always stated that she wanted to win the trophy. Makbul, along with Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Lovekesh Kataria, were a group that shared a close bond.

Advertisement

The actress also had many enemies inside the house. Ranvir Shorey called her ‘vamp,’ Sai Ketan Rao called her undeserving even on the Grand Finale night, and Kritika Malik also fought with her on many occasions.

August 2 marked the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3, and today’s episode saw actress Sana Makbul emerging as the winner. With the announcement, the wait for fans to have their Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner came to an end. Sana secured first place and lifted the winning trophy.

Throughout the season, Sana participated in various captaincy and grueling tasks, faced emotional breakdowns, and navigated conflicts with other contestants. Her dedication and resilience paid off as she took home the winning trophy, prize money of Rs 25 lakhs.

During her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul got emotional when Vishal Pandey and Shivani were eliminated. She had heated arguments with Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao but formed friendships with Vishal, Shivani Kumari, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Advertisement

Before the finale, the show witnessed a double eviction, leading to the elimination of Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria. Initially, she made many friends, but over time, many of these friendships dissolved. She remained close friends with Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, and Vishal Pandey.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale is taking place today (August 2, 2024). To keep viewers engaged, the makers have been releasing promos frequently. Since the finale was announced, fans have been actively supporting their favorite contestants.

The show featured contestants from different platforms like YouTubers, actors, tarot card readers, social media influencers, and journalists. The lineup included well-known names such as Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Pinkvilla congratulates Sana Makbul on her victory and wishes her all the best for future projects!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Sana Makbul wins Anil Kapoor-hosted show; takes trophy and Rs 25 lakhs home