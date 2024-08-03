Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kritika Malik reveals her first conversation with Payal Malik after stepping out of house

Kritika Malik who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been making headlines along with Armaan Malik and Payal Malik ever since they stepped inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Kritika’s journey was cut short as she finished in the fifth spot on the Grand Finale. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she shared what discussion she had with Payal Malik as soon as she stepped out of the house.

Kritika Malik broke down on the Grand Finale night when Payal Malik apologized to her for hurting her feelings during her time inside the house. The two have a lot to catch up once they meet outside the house. When we asked the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist, what she would discuss with Payal once they meet, she informed us that they already had a talk.

She said, “Jis time pe mein ghar se nikli, mein aate hi sabse pehle Payal se pucha stage pe aate hi, ‘Are you fine?’ Usne mujhe bola ki haan mein theek hu. Toh wahi meine puch liya, wo theek hain aur sarein cheezein theek hain. (When I came out of the house, the first thing I did when I got on stage was ask Payal, 'Are you fine?' She told me that she was fine. So, I just asked if she was okay and if everything was fine.)”

For the unversed, just a few days before the Finale week, Payal Malik, who was evicted after the first week announced her decision to divorce Armaan Malik. During the media interaction, Kritika and Armaan Malik were informed of the same. However, they expressed their faith in her and stated that she wouldn't do anything to hurt them.

After a few days, in one of her vlogs, Payal announced that she had changed her mind because she didn't want to be influenced by the comments of the netizens and didn't want to ruin Armaan and Kritika's trust.

To talk about their relationship dynamics, Payal is the first wife of Armaan Malik. The latter married Payal's best friend Kritika after a few years. The three along with their children live together.

