Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: Ranvir Shorey gets emotional as he misses family after Sai Ketan Rao's eviction; says 'Yaha ka difficult part...'

Sai Ketan Rao has been one of the latest contestants to have been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show. This came as a skyrocketed surprise. When he came out of the house and was on the stage, he was not emotional, but Ranvir Shorey got emotional inside the house and missed his parivar.

Ranvir Shorey in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house said that this was the nature of the game and was almost on the verge of crying. Sai Ketan Rao told Ranvir Shorey that he was strong.

The other contestants uplifted the mood of the actor and said that they were his family. The actor revealed that this is what the show is about missing your family. He saw everyone's family cheering for them, but his family was not there, and he got emotional.

All the contestants cheered for Shorey and said that they were his family. Sana Sultan Khan said, "Aap agar roya toh mei aapko PJ wala shayari suna dungi sir (If you cry will make you listen to a poor joke.)" Sai further said, "Aapo mei teen baje call kardunga phir (I will call you at 3 Am.)" They were trying to cheer him up.

Well, in a piece of sad news, Ranvir Shorey has been evicted in the third position from the finale. Naezy commented by saying that the actor is the winner for him, while Deepak Chaurasia cried a river. Shorey said an emotional line which went like, "Yaha tak aaya wahi badi baat hai (That I have come so far is a big thing.)"

Now, after his eviction, the season is seeing its top two finalists: Sana Makbul and Naezy. One among the two would be declared the winner tonight. Ranvir's journey in the Bigg Boss house was not an easy one. He had hogged the limelight because of his major fights with Sana Makbul, who was known as manipulative and naagin by many contestants.

They were always seen indulging in a lot of fights, which used to be very long. Well, now the big question is, who will be the winner among Naezy and Sana Makbul?

