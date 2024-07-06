Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Payal Malik shares her thoughts on polygamy; Says ‘Jo galti hum, Kritika, Armaan se…’

Payal Malik got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 during last week’s midweek nomination. The YouTuber’s husband, Armaan Malik, and co-wife, Kritika Malik, are locked in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. In a recent spotting by the paps, Payal was questioned about the hate she and her family are receiving because of their relationship.

Payal Malik’s thoughts on polygamy

On July 6, Payal Malik was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 3. As the curious paps asked her if she was returning to the show, she shared that she was there to drop off Armaan Malik’s luggage. Further, she was questioned about the people’s hate of her, Armaan, and Kritika’s relationship.

To answer the question, the evicted Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant shared, “Jo log mujhe jante hain chaar saal se mere vlogging ke zariye, unlog ko already pata hain ye jo relation hain ye bohot mushkil se bana paya. Jo galti hum, Kritika, Armaan se hui hain, wo aap maat karna. Humlog polygamy ko support nahi karte hain.”

“(Those who have known me for four years through my vlogging already know that this relationship has been very difficult to build. The mistakes that Kritika, Armaan, and I made, you should not repeat. We do not support polygamy.)”

Watch Payal Malik's video here:

What are people saying about Armaan Malik's two marriages?

For the unversed, Payal Malik is the first wife of Armaan Malik. The latter married Payal's best friend Kritika after six years without legally ending his first marriage. Although Payal was away for almost one year, later, she came back and accepted the marriage. Now, the three of them, along with their kids, live happily.

Ever since they stepped into the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, their lives have become a topic of discussion by many celebs and netizens alike. Rakhi Sawant slammed Armaan Malik and said it was Payal's job to keep him away from other women. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also slammed Armaan for promoting polygamy on national television.

