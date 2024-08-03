Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sai Ketan Rao says THIS on viewers assuming 'he did nothing' to reach Grand Finale

Bigg Boss OTT 3 wrapped up on August 2 with Sana Makbul lifting this season’s trophy. The top 5 contestants in the Grand Finale were Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, and Sana Makbul. Netizens and a few contestants are of the opinion that Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik didn’t deserve to make it to the top 5.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sai Ketan Rao opened up about his thoughts on viewers assuming his contributions to the show were not enough to earn him a position in the top 5.

Sai Ketan Rao, who was eliminated on the fourth spot after Kritika Malik said, “Ek baat kehna chahunga, haar waqt bolne ka waqt nahi hota, jab tumhara waqt aata hain, taab aapko bolna chahiye, jab aapka waqt nahi rehta hain, taab aapko bolna nahi chahiye. (I want to say one thing: there isn't always a time to speak. When your time comes, you should speak, and when it's not your time, you shouldn't speak.)”

He also added, “Agar muh hain toh bas bolo bolo, usmein koi sense hota hi nahi yaar. Mein logic ke hisaab se jaat ahu, mein dimaag ke hisaab je jaata hu, uske wajah se pura safar mein teeke raha hu. (Just speaking all the time doesn't make any sense. I follow logic, I follow my mind, and that's why I've stayed steady throughout the journey.)”

Even on the Grand Finale night, when contestants were asked to give the tag of ‘Tu kaun hain?’ to any of the contestants, Lovekesh Kataria gave it to Sai Ketan Rao. He justified by saying his contributions to the house were insignificant.

The Imlie actor also shared that he has no regrets over not winning Bigg Boss OTT 3 because when he entered the house he didn’t have any such expectations or hopes. “Mein kisi plan ke saath ghar ke andar nahi aaya. Meine bas ye socha ki mujhe akhir taak teeke rehna hain, trophy milegi ya nahi milegi wo baat ka baar dekha jayega,” added Rao.

He concluded by saying that he is very generous and frank and congratulated the winner Sana Makbul on her victory.

