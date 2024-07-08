Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kushal Tandon calls reality show ‘cringe’; takes a dig at Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's slap incident

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is making headlines for the drama it’s providing. The recent incident of contestant Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey is all over the internet. Many celebrities also reacted to it and expressed their opinion. Now, actor Kushal Tandon who also happens to be a former Bigg Boss contestant called the contestants ‘cringe’ and shared how the reality show has degraded over the years.

Bigg Boss 7’s Kushal Tandon on controversial reality show

This morning, (July 8), Kushal Tandon took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote that the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss used to be good once, but now it has become cringe.

In the actor’s words, “Ek time tha Bigg boss use to be so good , ab Ek ye time hain cringe contestants , cringe content ….. and ab Bigg boss ke cringe rules ageya , chataaaa maroooo content ke naaam pain ….. (There was a time when Bigg Boss used to be so good, and now there's this time with cringe contestants, cringe content... and now there are cringe rules in Bigg Boss, it's frustrating in the name of content...)”

Check out Kushal Tandon’s tweet here:

Apart from this post, Kushal Tandon also posted another tweet where he questioned the makers if one is allowed to slap a contestant inside the show. He questioned the rules and also asked if a person is not allowed to compliment a married woman. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant thinks Armaan Malik should be thrown out of the house.

The tweet reads, “This is so weird , Bigg boss ott is goin to dogs already ,But seriously makers a slap is allowed ? And you are now allowed to call some one sunder if she is married ? Ye Kaunsa jurm jain boss ? That asshole who slapped should be out or else , every one should slap everyone.”

Besides Kushal Tandon, former Bigg Boss contestants Abhinav Shukla, Kishwer Merchant, Gauahar Khan, and a few others reacted to the slap incident.

What happened inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house?

For the unversed, in the Weekend Ka Vaar of the latest Bigg Boss OTT 3 episode, evicted contestant Payal Malik entered the house and brought it up in front of everyone that Vishal Pandey made a statement on Kritika Malik. He said to Kataria that he felt guilty of something, and when the latter pressed him, Pandey said, “Bhabhi bohot sundar lagte hain. (Sister-in-law is very beautiful.)”

After the host Anil Kapoor took his exit, things got out of hand as Armaan Malik slapped Vishal for his statement about his wife.

