Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey receive support from Gauahar Khan, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia and others as Armaan Malik SLAPS him

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has become the talk of the town. Courtesy of the major controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik. Armaan's first wife Payal Malik appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and exposed Vishal Pandey's statement for Kritika Malik.

Payal's revelation led to a fiery confrontation between Armaan and Vishal concluding with Malik slapping Pandey. The incident has left the celebrities as well as loyal viewers in shock as they sided with their favorite contestants. Many celebrities came out in support of Vishal Pandey and condemned Armaan Malik's act.

Rakhi Sawant extends support to Vishal Pandey after Armaan Malik slapped him in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Rakhi Sawant recorded a video mentioning that Vishal didn't say anything wrong against Kritika Malik and only appreciated her beauty. Sawant stated that there's no harm in praising others. She also stated that being violent is against the Bigg Boss house rules and Armaan Malik should be evicted immediately. She requested her fans to take a stand for Vishal and condemn Armaan's usage of violence.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant's video supporting Vishal Pandey in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Elvish Yadav condemns Armaan Malik's act of slapping Vishal Pandey

Elvish Yadav who has been an avid watcher of the show because of his bestie Lovekesh Kataria's presence in the show also shared his views on the controversy. While he mentioned that Vishal's statement was distasteful, he emphasized non-violence in the house.

Yadav added that with leverage given and violence being justified time and again in the Bigg Boss house, it will not lead to a better example. He added how in Bigg Boss 17 too, Abhishek Kumar's slap to Samarth Jurel didn't yield stronger punishment for the former.

Gauahar Khan and Aashika Bhatia support Vishal Pandey against Armaan Malik

Another celebrity contestant to extend support to social media influencer Vishal Pandey is Gauahar Khan. The Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan mentioned that telling a married woman that she's beautiful isn't wrong.

Aashika Bhatia, Bigg Boss OTT 2's contestant has known Vishal Pandey for years. The actress came out in support of Pandey and wrote, "I'm really shocked that this is happening, Vishal is being targetted. Knowing him since years, he's not was he is being portrayed there, Tom with you always. As a friend I feel really bad. Be strong @vishalpandey_21."

Take a look at celebrities extending support for Vishal Pandey here:

Kundali Bhagya's Baseer Ali also came out in support of Vishal Pandey and mentioned that if a husband can't stand people appreciating their wives, then he should not get them on a platform like Bigg Boss. He stated that Vishal is well aware that he is being seen and heard on national television 24*7.

Lock Upp's Anjali Arora also came out in Vishal Pandey's support and lashed out at Armaan Malik for his acts. Anjali stated that Armaan is the one who has been spreading wrong messages about polygamy in the society. She added that Vishal didn't pass any derogatory comment towards Kritika as he only mentioned that he find her beautiful.

Arora added that just like Armaan, Vishal too has all the rights to express his feelings.

After Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey, Bigg Boss took Deepak Chaurasia, Lovekesh Kataria, and Ranvir Shorey's opinions into consideration and declared the situation as a special case and thus Armaan continued to stay in the house despite breaking the biggest rule of Bigg Boss house. However, he has been nominated for the entire season.

