Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: Ranvir Shorey becomes second runner-up; gets eliminated after Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao

The day has arrived! After weeks of arguments, revelations, fights, and connections, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is taking place today, August 2. The top 5 contestants competing for the trophy are Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Rapper Naezy. Kritika Malik, who made her place in the top 5 contestants has recently been evicted from the show.

Kritika Malik was evicted at the fifth spot followed by Sai Ketan Rao at the fourth spot. The contestants were excited to know the further results while their supporters wished for their favorite contestant to remain in the show. After Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao's stunning performance, Anil Kapoor was all set to announce yet another elimination at the third spot.

As everyone's hearts skipped a beat, Kapoor mentioned that Ranvir Shorey became the second runner-up of the show. This left his friends especially Deepak Chaurasia upset as he broke down in tears.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Sana Makbul wins Anil Kapoor-hosted show; takes trophy and Rs 25 lakhs home

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

As Ranvir Shorey walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Sana Makbul apologized to him. He hugged her and Naezy and wished them all the best. Sana Makbul was seen getting emotional as well as excited to be in the Top 2 of the show.

Kritika Malik, a social media influencer, gained popularity through her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. She is married to YouTuber Armaan Malik, who is also a contestant on the show. Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal Malik, has also participated in the reality show. Kritika received the least votes and was eliminated today.

The show has been filled with controversies, including a heated altercation where Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey, sparking a major confrontation. Additionally, intense clashes between Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey saw Ranvir making derogatory remarks about Sana's character, which led to a fierce exchange of insults involving Sana's personal life.

Before the finale, the show experienced a double eviction, leading to the elimination of Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria. With just hours left until the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is announced, social media is buzzing with predictions and speculations about who will win this season and who will get evicted.

The show featured contestants from different platforms like YouTubers, actors, tarot card readers, social media influencers, and journalists. The lineup included well-known names such as Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Stay tuned as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is revealed later today!

