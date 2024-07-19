Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Adnaan Shaikh pushes Lovekesh Kataria during heated spat; duo almost gets into physical fight

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping the audience glued to the screens owing to the drama and fights. There have been many instances when the contestants locked horns and got into brawls. Amid the controversy involving Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik and the abusive fight between Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria, the house has witnessed another clash.

As per the new promo of the show, Adnaan Shaikh and Lovekesh Kataria almost get into a physical fight. The short promo clip opens up with the latter filming a vlog in the house. As he passes by Adnaan, the wild card entrant makes pointed remarks, eventually leading to a huge nasty fight among them.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria and Adnaan Shaikh clash

According to the promo, while filming a vlog, Lovekesh Kataria comments, "Guys, main ghar ke wild card se milana chahunga. Uski wildness nikalte hain chalo (Guys, I would like you all to meet the wild card contestant of the house. Let's bring out his wildness)." To this, Adnaan Shaikh reacts, "Pata hai, meko dikhaoge tabhi views aayenge tumko (You know, You will get views only if you show me)."

Further, the duo start trading barbs, eventually targeting each other with their fiery words. Their heated verbal exchange takes centre stage when they engage in physical altercations. Going by the clip released by the makers, Adnaan pushes Kataria and vice-versa. They argue and almost get physical, but the housemates stop them to prevent the tension from escalating.

Advertisement

The promo is posted with the caption, "Lovekesh aur Adnaan ke beech kyun huyi takkar? Kya hoga iss fight ka anjaam? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm (Why did fight happen between Lovekesh and Adnaan? What will be the outcome of this fight? To know, watch #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm)."

Have a look at the promo here:

Physical altercations in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Adnaan and Lovekesh's physical fight in the controversial house isn't the first time when the contestants got into a physical brawl. Previously, Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey for his comment about Kritika Malik. The entire fiasco ignited a huge debate on social media platforms. While many supported Vishal, a few sections of netizens backed Armaan. As a punishment, Armaan has been nominated for the entire season.

Furthermore, recently, Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao had an abusive fight after a task. They used derogatory remarks, and meanwhile, when the former abused the actor's mother, the Imlie fame lost his calm. He almost hit the YouTuber, but Ranvir Shorey stopped him. Later, Kataria was heard apologising to Sai, but the latter refused to accept it.

Advertisement

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

The contestants of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show are Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Naezy, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, and Deepak Chaurasia. So far, Neeraj Goyat, Poulomi Das, Payal Malik, and Chandrika Dixit have been eliminated.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Sai Ketan Rao attacks Lovekesh Kataria after verbal spat; Imlie actor throws chair in anger