Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Sai Ketan Rao attacks Lovekesh Kataria after verbal spat; Imlie actor throws chair in anger

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse

Ugly arguments and fights among contestants are part and parcel of Bigg Boss. Following the huge controversy involving Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is making headlines owing to another fight incident between Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao. Rao and Kataria have never been on friendly terms and often engage in verbal spats. But this time, things seem quite serious, as seen in one of the show's promos.

The short clip shows the Imlie actor almost hitting the YouTuber. Not only this, but Sai also breaks a chair in anger, harming the Bigg Boss properties. But what went wrong between them? Let us dive into the details!

Sai Ketan Rao attacks Lovekesh Kataria in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

As per a promo, Lovekesh Kataria is seen talking to Sana Sultan in the moving area, where all the other housemates are also seated. The clip opens up with the master of the house saying, "Ki aap mere faisle ke saath jaayenge ya Sana Sultan ke badle huye faisle ke saath (Will you go with my decision or with Sana Sultan's changed decision)."

Lovekesh then starts discussing it with Sultan, and Sai Ketan Rao interferes. To this, the YouTuber asks the Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actor, "Tu kyun bol raha hai beech mein (Why are you interfering)." Eventually, they get into an argument, and the entire spat escalates when Sai abuses Kataria. After the actor uses a derogatory term to address him, Lovekesh abuses Ketan's mother.

Advertisement

That particular comment makes Ketan lose his calm, and he attacks Lovekesh. Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik try to refrain a furious Sai from starting a physical fight with Kataria. The promo then transitions to a segment when the actor breaks the chair out of anger and removes his shirt in his fit of rage. Sai Ketan Rao kept bashing Lovekesh for his remarks.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Sai ne khoya apna aapa, kyun huyi hai yeh fight Lovekesh ke saath (Sai lost his temper, why did this fight happen with Lovekesh) Watch #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm."

Watch the promo here:

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

The contestants seen on the show are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Naezy, Sana Sultan, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, and Deepak Chaurasia.

For the unversed, Adnaan Shaikh is the first wild-card contestant to enter the show. Although it wasn't allowed to discuss outside information, the social media sensation was heard talking about several such things, breaking the rules of BB. Later, he was nominated for this week. Also, apart from him, Ranvir Shorey and Vishal Pandey are the new baharwalas.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 16: Armaan Malik talks about Adnaan Shaikh's VIRAL video, 'Ladki ke matter mein pitta hai'