Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 16: Armaan Malik talks about Adnaan Shaikh's VIRAL video, 'Ladki ke matter mein pitta hai'

Trigger Warning: The article contains the mention of violence

Bigg Boss OTT 3's July 16, 2024 episode was filled with controversies, fights, laughter, and entertainment. One of the most important factors of the show is to share an individual's opinion with everyone else. In the episode, Armaan Malik shared his thoughts on wildcard contestant Adnaan Shaikh and mentioned his viral public attack video.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik claims Adnaan Malik was beaten because of a female

Adnaan Shaikh entered the show and shared his pointed remarks against Armaan Malik. It is obvious that Malik and Shaikh are not fond of each other. In tonight's episode, Armaan was seen talking about Adnaan's viral video with Kritika Malik.

Armaan Malik said, "Kahi baar inke interviews dekhe na ussme Faisu kehta hai ke hum sab mey se sab se zyada gusse wala yeh hi hai. Bas gusse waale hi hai. Baaki bichara itna peeta hai na roado pe. Public ne maara hai isko bahot. Mai toh teko pata hai social media pe rehta hi hoon. Ladki ke matter mey pita hai."

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

(Many times, I have seen Faisu's interviews, and he has claimed that Adnaan is the most aggressive member of their team. He only has aggression. But the poor guy was beaten on the road by the public. You know that I'm active on social media. It was a matter related to a female).

Advertisement

Adnaan Shaikh's entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Adnaan Shaikh became the first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and entered the show with a motive to protect his favorites Vishal Pandey from Lovekesh Kataria's fake friendship and Naezy from Sana Makbul's manipulation.

On entering the show, Adnaan shared his opinion on Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slap gate controversy. He stated that Malik should not mind if people compliment his wife, and if he has a problem, he shouldn't have gotten his wife on the show.

Adnaan Shaikh further pointed out that Lovekesh Kataria was the reason why Armaan Malik raised his hand on Vishal Pandey. He stated that it was after Kataria's statement that Malik got infuriated and slapped Vishal.

Shaikh also added that Naezy is being used by Sana Makbul.

Lovekesh Kataria removed; New Baharwala appointed

In the episode, as the show witnessed a new wildcard entrant who has followed the show religiously, Bigg Boss announced that there will be a new Baharwala (Spy) in the house. Bigg Boss gave a chance to all the contestants to pitch for becoming the new Baharwala and enjoy the perks of the position.

Advertisement

After listening to all the pitches, Bigg Boss appointed not one but three Baharwalas (Spies). Ravir Shorey, Vishal Pandey, and Adnaan Shaikh are the new Baharwalas. The decisions asked by the Bigg Boss will have to be taken unanimously between the three of them.

Nominations of the week withdrawn

The Baharwala trio got an opportunity to name one contestant whom they'd like to eliminate. The trio couldn't come to a common decision. While Ranvir and Vishal were seen discussing the topic, Adnaan went to perform his house duty.

Disappointed with Shaikh's non-participation, Bigg Boss withdrew the nominations and nominated Adnaan Shaikh instead.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 16: Ranvir Shorey recalls his divorce with Konkona Sen Sharma; 'Kabhi feminist movement ko abuse kiya jaata hai... '