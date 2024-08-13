Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Kritika Malik rushes Payal Malik to hospital at midnight; Find out what happened

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik has been hospitalized. In their latest vlog, Kritika Malik shared the unfortunate incident and narrated the health problems that she is facing. Armaan Malik was not with them as he was traveling due to his business. Read on to know about the entire incident.

Kritika Malik started the vlog at 1:30 am and shared that Payal felt unwell. Her heartbeat has become fast and her blood pressure has dropped. The kids were also seen in the video as they couldn’t sleep. Kritika expressed her concern and said she didn't want to take any risk, so she rushed Payal to the hospital.

As they rushed to the hospital, the doctor advised Payal Malik to get admitted. The ECG reports show some abnormality and they rushed her to another hospital to refer her to a cardiologist. They spent the entire night at the hospital, and Payal was admitted. Kritika Malik returned home in the morning.

The next day, Kritika visited her at the hospital and shared that her blood test reports were normal, but the doctor was awaiting the other test reports. They talked about the discharge, but the doctor advised against it.

At the end of the vlog, Armaan Malik shared that he was in Delhi for work related to his business. He visited his sister during the trip. After wrapping up work, he shared that he was making it back home to be with Payal.

For the unversed, Payal Malik is Armaan Malik's first wife. He married Kritika Malik, Payal's best friend after six years. After 1 year of initial separation when Payal decided to move out, the three of them started living together. The Malik family has been subjected to a lot of hate ever since they stepped inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Viewers trolled Armaan for his two marriages and questioned his loyalty to Payal. They talked about the hate they received and after the show got over, they shared that nothing changed among them and they would continue to live like a happy family.

