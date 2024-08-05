Has BB OTT 3 fame Kritika Malik received offer for Bigg Boss 18? Co-wife Payal Malik reveals

The Malik family has been the talk of the town ever since they participated in Anil Kapoor-hosted controversial show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Armaan Malik, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik's equation grabbed eyeballs. Now, as per the Malik family's new vlog, it seems like Kritika Malik has received the offer to participate in Bigg Boss Season 18.

A few hours ago, the Malik family posted a new vlog on their YouTube channel discussing the news of Kritika Malik's participation in Bigg Boss Season 18. In the vlog, Payal instructs her team to distribute pamphlets announcing that Kritika Malik has been offered a spot in the upcoming season of the reality show.

Payal Malik said, "Bigg Boss 18 mei aa rahi hai Golu (Kritika). Offer aa agaya Golu ko (Kritika has received an offer for Bigg Boss 18)."

Payal asked everyone to distribute the pamphlets. Kritika Malik asked everyone to cheer her up, and everyone started dancing.

Payal then stated, "Par Golu nahi jaa rahi hai. Golu ko maine bola hai tu ghar pe the. Tu reh aayi 40 din, mai chali jaati hu. Par yeh meko jaane nahi de rahi hai. Par koi baat nahi. (But Kritika is not going because I asked her to stay at home as she has lived in Bigg boss house for 40 days, instead I will go. However, Kritika is not letting me go)."

Advertisement

Kritika then added, "Mai nahi dekh sakti teko vaha pe aise dukhi. Mai jaaungi Bigg Boss, muje bohot ache lagte hai jab voh muje bolte hai 'Kritika'. (I can't see you sad. I will go in Bigg Boss, I like when Bigg Boss calls me)."

Payal teased Kritika, saying that she wasn't even called by Bigg Boss. In response, Kritika revealed that she was called once to collect lice shampoo for Shivani Kumari. Kritika Malik even mentioned that Bigg Boss never made her read the instructions.

Speaking about Kritika, Payal and their husband Armaan's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3, the trio grabbed attention for their complicated relationship. While Payal got evicted within a few weeks, Armaan's journey ended before reaching the finale. Kritika was among the top 5 and got eliminated before reaching the top 4.

Talking about Bigg Boss 18, there are rumors about the contestants and premiere date, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Owning 10-storey building to net worth of 100-200 crore; Diving into Armaan Malik's plush lifestyle with wives Payal and Kritika