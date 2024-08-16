Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sai Ketan Rao spotted with rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar after movie date; WATCH

On Thursday (August 15) night, actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar were spotted in the city after enjoying a cozy movie date. The duo often denied being in a relationship, but they are often spotted enjoying their dates, and the recent spotting further fueled the buzz surrounding their rumored romance.

Shivangi Khedkar looked stunning in a white midi dress, paired with pink flats and a brown handbag. She completed her look with her hair left open. Sai Ketan Rao, on the other hand, kept it cool and casual in a denim shirt paired with blue jeans, brown shoes, and a black watch. The two, who have often denied being more than best friends, were seen smiling and posing for the paparazzi.

Despite their frequent denials of being in a relationship, Sai Ketan Rao admitted to being in a relationship with Shivangi during his stint inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. This public confession has left fans wondering if the couple will finally go public with their relationship. But after coming out of the house, the Imlie actor changed his statement and said they are best friends.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actress also stated that they are best friends and are always hanging out together since they have a set of mutual friends.

Despite their denial, fans of the actors are sure of their relationship and their frequent spottings add to the buzz of their relationship. A few days back, they shared pictures of them twinning in black, enjoying candlelight dinner.

On the professional front, Sai Ketan Rao was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Even during his stint inside the house, Shivangi appeared once during the initial days to show her support to Rao and again, on the day of the Grand Finale, she was there with his mother.

