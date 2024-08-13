Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sai Ketan Rao reveals SECRET recipe for his workout drink and it’s easy to make

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sai Ketan Rao is a gym freak and the proof of the same is his pictures on Instagram. However, did you know about the secret drink, Rao consumes before or after his workout? It is easy to make and will meet your protein requirements as well if you are into heavy workouts.

Sai Ketan Rao was one of the fittest contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. A while ago, he took to his Instagram handle to post a healthy pre/post-workout drink that he likes to consume before or after a power-packed workout. Sai had taken to his Instagram stories to post a picture of his protein drink. The plate had one banana, almonds, coffee, walnut and soy milk. He captioned the post, "Miss you my protein smoothie."

Earlier during an interview with TellyChakkar, the Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actor had revealed his love for workouts. "I am a trained boxer so I love to do boxing as well. Just recently, I had ordered the boxing kit to my room here so that I could keep practising when I am free from the shoot. It boosts my energy, so yes, boxing and working out for sure."

Well, apart from being a gym freak, Sai's personal life has often grabbed the limelight. This was because in the Anil Kapoor hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, he had confessed his feelings for his rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar. He was also caught blushing on the national television, when Anil, playfully teased him on the sets of the controversial reality show.

He had confessed to his plans of getting married to Khedkar, however as soon as he exited the house, he addressed her as his bestie and quickly changed his statement. The rumored pair were also spotted being cozy when they had headed for a dinner date.

Talking about Sai and Shivangi only time will tell if his love for her is as true as his love for workouts. The duo had met on the sets of Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali and had become inseparable friends. Despite the rumors going around the mills, the duo has given no clarification about the same and is going around with the "Pyaar dosti hai" tag for now.

