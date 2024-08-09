Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sai Ketan Rao twins with rumored GF Shivangi Khedkar as duo head for candlelight date; see pics

Sai Ketan Rao has been hogging the limelight recently because of his rumored relationship with Shivangi Khedkar. He was spotted recently spending quality time with her as the duo posted romantic pictures from their candlelight dinner date. Take a look at the cute snaps right here.

Sai Ketan Rao added an array of snaps on his social media handle and gave fans a sneak peek into his dinner date outing with Shivangi Khedkar. The rumored pair smiled, posed for the camera, and twinned in similar black outfits. He looked dapper in a black shirt-pant while Khedkar looked stunning in a little black dress.

He looked handsome with his rumored love interest Shivangi, as they both gave iconic poses for the camera. The first photo features the pair smiling and posing for the camera, both twinning in stylish black outfits. Sai Ketan Rao looks stunning in an all-black ensemble consisting of a shirt, black pants, and matching black shoes. Shivangi Khedkar complements him perfectly in a gorgeous strapless black mini-dress paired with pointed black heels.

The rumored couple had posted the pictures on their Instagram stories. Khedkar posted a mirror selfie and captioned it as, "Can I Call You Baby." On the other hand, Rao had also posted mirror selfies on his stories. It is interesting to note that it was in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 House that Sai had professed his feelings for Shivangi. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, he hinted at being in a relationship and spoke about his marriage plans.

Advertisement

Earlier, Rao chose to keep a dignified silence when rumors were doing rounds that he was dating the Mehni Hai Rachne Waali actress. Well, during an interview with Telly Masala, Rao addressed the rumors of his alleged relationship with Shivangi.

He had said, “It’s your perception, but on that day, Anil Kapoor sir mentioned two things on stage: one about Shivangi, who is my friend, and one about marriage. I agreed on getting married, but who I will marry is still uncertain." He also ended the interview by saying that, let's see, marriage plans maybe this year or next year.

ALSO READ: Friendship Day 2024: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sai Ketan Rao wishes 'bestie' Shivangi Khedkar; reflects upon their special bond