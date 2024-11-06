Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan reveals husband Mohammad Wazid’s face in Nikkah video; Don't miss

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan also known as Aala girl tied the knot to the love of her life, Mohammad Wazid. The news took her co-contestants and fans by surprise as she uploaded pictures from her Nikkah on social media on November 4. After keeping her husband’s face concealed in the pictures, she has finally revealed his face in her latest clip.

On November 5, Sana Sultan uploaded a clip from her Nikkah ceremony. It begins with a heart-shaped golden board hanging amidst the decorations showing their ceremony’s date, November 4 and their names written on it. The two put their thumb impressions and signatures on the document.

Watch Sana Sultan and Mohammad Wazid’s Nikkah clip here:

The couple who got married in the holy city of Madinah are also seen praying and Mohammad got emotional seeing her bride and hugged her. For the wedding, Sana wore a cream suit and a red sheer veil covered her head. Wazid was seen in a white kurta pyjama and beige jacket. The two also hugged each other and Mohammad kissed Sana on the forehead as they completed all rituals.

The clip is uploaded with the caption, “And Sabar. “Nikah is the purest form of Love” Allhumdulillah blessed with the best man in the World.”

Archana Gautam, Umar Riaz, Adnaan Shaikh, Tehelka, and Munisha Khatwani, among other celebrities, congratulated the couple as they embarked on this new journey.

On November 4, Sana Sultan took to social media to upload a series of pictures from her Nikkah ceremony at the holy pilgrimage site of Madinah. Mohammad Wazid is an Associate Producer at Zee Entertainment and is currently based in Mumbai. Along with the pictures, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame also wrote a long caption, in which she called him 'most wonderful man'.

On the professional front, Sana Sultan was last seen in Anil Kapoor's hosted show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

