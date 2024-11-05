Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan ties the knot with longtime boyfriend Mohammad Wazid in Madinah; see PICS

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan is now married to her longtime boyfriend Mohammad Wazid. Popularly known as Aala girl, the actress tied the wedding knot in Madinah on November 3, 2024, in the presence of her family girl. Sharing this news with her fans on social media, Sana dropped a few snaps from her wedding. The actress didn't reveal her husband's face in these snaps.

Sharing photos from her dreamy wedding, Sana Sultan wrote, "Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place—Madinah—beside the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my “Vitamin W”. From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith."

Further in the caption, Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame explained that they kept their relationship Halal. Sana said that she met Wazid at a time when their souls needed healing and they dreamt of having a simple Nikah.

Here are FIRST PICS of Sana Sultan and Mohammad Wazid's wedding:

She added, "In the presence of our loved ones, under the serene skies of Madinah, we embarked on this beautiful journey of togetherness. I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude—Shukar, Shukar, Shukar."

For her big day, Sana Sultan stunned in a white fully embellished outfit and sported a red embroidered dupatta. Meanwhile, her husband donned an all-white outfit and a yellow printed waistcoat.

After this post was shared, Umar Riaz commented, "Mashallah! Congratulations sana!" Munisha Khatwani wrote, "Omg the best news," Mudassar Khan commented, "Oho MashaAllah. MashaAllah. Congratulations May Allah bless you both," and so on the good wishes continued.

On the professional front, Sana Sultan was last seen in Anil Kapoor's hosted show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. During her stint, she formed a close bond with Naezy and Poulomi Das.

