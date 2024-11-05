Who is Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan’s husband Mohammad Wazid? Here’s everything you need to know

Sana Sultan who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3 is now married! The new bride uploaded the pictures of her Nikkah on social media which are going viral now. However, she hasn’t revealed the face of her husband yet. Let’s take a look at who her husband is and what he does.

On November 4, Sana Sultan took to social media to upload a series of pictures from her Nikkah ceremony at the holy pilgrimage site of Madinah. In the photos, she hid her husband’s face but tagged him in all the photos. In one image, Sana is seen looking to the side while her husband stands with his back to the camera, holding her hand. The name of her partner is Mohammad Wazid.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame didn’t drop deets before the marriage about her wedding to Wazid and also to everyone's surprise, there’s no post with him on her profile. As per his Instagram bio, Wazid is also from the entertainment industry and is employed with Zee Media.

Check out Mohammed Wazid’s profile below:

A self-proclaimed Bollywood buff, he is also an alumnus of A.J.K. Mass Communication Research Centre, New Delhi. His bio mentions, “Bollywood | Time Traveler | Music”. Digging further, we found out that he is an Associate Producer at Zee Entertainment and is currently based in Mumbai.

In a long social media caption, talking about her husband, Sana called him 'most wonderful man', and wrote, "From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith. What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure—Halal. We met at a time when our souls needed healing, and through pure intentions and genuine love, we became each other’s solace."

Many of her fans and Bigg Boss OTT 3 friends congratulated the couple. Munisha Khatwani who shares a good bond with the Aala girl commented, "Omg the best news." Umar Riaz wrote, "Mashallah! Congratulations sana!"

Pinkvilla congratulates Sana Sultan and Mohammad Wazid!

