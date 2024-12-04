Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin lashes out at 'below average male rappers'; Calls them out for offensive lyrics on women

Singer Neha Bhasin, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, expressed her frustration in a recent social media post over 'below average male rappers.' Without taking names, Neha voiced how several male rappers and singers are objectifying women in their lyrics and even mentioned how children are making reels on trending songs with absolute demeaning lyrics.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Bhasin wrote, "Am so fed up of below average male rappers and wanna be singers calling women weird stuff in their songs. And all Indian men and women folks are OK WITH IT. Is there a limit to the hypocrisy of sexism in India? Ladka kare to Bhai, dude. Lakdi kare toh character dheela (If boys do it, they are dude, but if girls do it, they have objectionable character)."

In the caption of this post, the Bigg Boss OTT fame continued, "I don't have a cage I want to open. I am not doodh malai, and I am certainly not a banta ki bottle. Grow the F up already."

She even expressed her thoughts in the comment section of this post. She said, "Society keeps calling out women spoiling the culture by wearing sultry clothing or just shorts is killing Indian culture while you have your children make reels on absolute demeaning lyrics just coz it's trending. I mean Cmmon."

Recently, Neha Bhasin revealed that she has been dealing with PMDD since her teenage years. In 2022, she was also diagnosed with low progesterone, which further impacted her health. For years, she tried to manage her condition without medication, but it worsened, especially in 2024.

Workwise, Neha has sung several hit Bollywood songs, including Dunki, Kuch Khaas Hai, Asalaam-e-Ishqum, Swag Se Swagat, Jag Ghoomeya, Heeriye, and more. On Television, Neha was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT.

Speaking about her personal life, the singer married Sameer Uddin in 2016.

