Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia proves he is a man of many talents; Parineeti Chopra says, ‘So proud’

Rajiv Adatia recently took to social media to delight his fans and followers with his lesser-known talent, singing. The Bigg Boss 15 fame who maintains an active social media presence dropped a video of him singing. Many of his celebrity friends, including Parineeti Chopra, Sana Makbul, and others, praised him.

On November 19, Rajiv Adatia uploaded a video where he is seen holding a mic and singing the classic track, Humen Tum Se Pyar Kitna. The song, originally sung by the legend Kishore Kumar, is the Bigg Boss 15-fame’s favorite song, which he mentioned in the caption.

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s video here:

Rajiv Adatia has often expressed his love for singing and took to social media to share karaoke sessions he had with his friends. But this is the first time, he sang a song and uploaded it on social media. Friends and followers showered love and support for them in the comment section with many praising his voice.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra with whom Rajiv shares a great bond dropped clap emojis in the comment. Next, she reshared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “So proud of my buddy and his beautiful voice,” as she urged her followers to listen to the song. Adatia reshared the post in his story and expressed gratitude.

Besides Parineeti Chopra, Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul also commented, "Me to you, and you to meet." One user wrote, "Wow Rajiv literally you are too good." "Lovely singing Rajiv," wrote another.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Rajiv Adatia has been a part of two reality shows Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Most recently, Adatia started his podcast, Mic Drop with Rajiv Adatia. His close friends, Rubina Dilaik, Sana Makbul, Sonu Nigam, Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra, and many other celebrities will appear as guests on his podcast.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia's mom's SPECIAL wish fulfilled by Parineeti Chopra; actor expresses heartfelt thanks