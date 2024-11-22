‘I thought I wouldn’t make it’, Neha Bhasin opens up about PMDD, depression, and body shaming

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of depression and mental health issues.

Popular singer Neha Bhasin has shared a deeply personal and emotional note about her ongoing battle with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), mental health challenges, and body shaming. Taking to social media, on November 22, Neha detailed her struggles, offering a raw glimpse into her journey toward healing. Fans and her fellow colleagues showed their support for her.

Neha Bhasin revealed that she has been dealing with PMDD since her teenage years. In 2022, she was also diagnosed with low progesterone, which further impacted her health. For years, she tried to manage her condition without medication, but it worsened, especially in 2024. Neha said, “I was struggling 15 days a month to just get up and live.”

Her condition led to severe physical and emotional challenges, including fatigue, cramps, and depressive episodes. She shared that she has been on high doses of progesterone and SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors) to manage her symptoms.

Check out Neha Bhasin's post below:

The singer opened up about her mental health struggles, revealing that she had lost her passion for music, life, and friends. Neha also shared her battle with body image issues, body dysmorphia, and an eating disorder. She gained weight due to her medication and was subjected to constant body shaming.

“I was simply depressed and in constant body pain. I’d sit in the gym and cry,” Neha wrote, highlighting how paparazzi and others ridiculed her appearance, adding to her struggles. She continued, "I have been battling a war, and this year, I really thought I wouldn’t make it. You have never felt as dark or hopeless as ever. I would sit in the dark all alone for 10 hours a day during my episodes."

Advertisement

Despite hitting her darkest moments, Neha expressed gratitude for the support she received from strangers and her loved ones. She recounted moments when strangers comforted her during panic attacks and how opening up about her struggles to others was a humbling experience.

“I am now getting better. I have help, and I have my bad days, but I am learning to cope and hope,” she shared. Neha added that she is learning to accept herself and live with the challenges her condition brings.

In her caption, Neha encouraged others to foster kindness and compassion. “This world grows on love. Love and let love,” she wrote, hoping her story would inspire understanding and empathy.

Neha’s candid post has been met with overwhelming support from her fans, who have praised her bravery for speaking out about such personal struggles.

ALSO READ: Neha Bhasin pens long confession note over her PMDD, OCPD diagnosis; admits she always knew 'something was off'