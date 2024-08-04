Neha Bhasin pens long confession note over her PMDD, OCPD diagnosis; admits she always knew 'something was off'

Neha Bhasin has been in the industry for a long time now and has sung some of the best chartbusters, including Asalaam-e-Ishqum, Jag Ghumeya, and Dhunki. The singer, who is quite vocal about her views and thoughts, has now penned a long note where she opened up about her struggles with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD).

Neha Bhasin also admitted that while her fibromyalgia was diagnosed two years ago, she kind of always knew that something was going on with her health. An excerpt of her long note read, “After Years of knowing something is off. Finally with more awareness medically today comes the Diagnosis (on paper since 2 years, I have known since I was 20 ) which helps get the right treatments for mental and hormonal illnesses with all of this comes a major realization and then THE acceptance that At least for now my nervous system feels broken..”

Neha, further in her note, detailed a range of symptoms, including chronic fatigue, physical and emotional pain, anxiety, and cyclical bouts of depression. Bhasin also made mentions of past traumas, unhealthy eating habits, and sleep disturbances. She then admitted how she found solace in journaling and yoga.

“My monthly PMDD still finds a way to throw me in an old dark hole or dig many new ones. Is this my failure? Asks my OCPD.. Flares up what my DR calls Fibromylgia which now I am finally ACCEPTING too.. I have worked out. Danced, performed through pain for years thinking am just tight so stretch more” Bhasin added.

Advertisement

On her concluding note, Neha said that as she continues to struggle with certain challenges in her life, she doesn’t see herself as a victim or a Victor. She added, “I just write as that seems as the most comforting thing to do. Sending everyone love.”

This post of Neha was met with a sea of reactions from fans and followers, among whom actor Sushant Divgikr wrote, “My didi you are and have always been one of the nicest humans I have ever met and have had the pleasure of meeting. I am with you now and always. Let me know whenever you need me and haazir ho jaayenge.”

Neha Bhasin was also a contestant on the debut season of Bigg Boss OTT.

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre reveals first thought after cancer diagnosis: 'I’d wake up thinking it was all a nightmare'