Captain Vyom to Tara: Comeback of THESE 10 iconic TV shows would bring back fond memories of '90s youth

We all have a ton of childhood memories thanks to the iconic Indian television show that aired in the 1990s and early 2000s. While watching TV serials nowadays, we often miss the old charm that dramas used to have and reminisce about their unique storylines, highlighting various societal issues in a light-hearted manner.

Walking down memory lane, we bring you top 10 Hindi TV series that are treasurable and would get the same love from audiences if they made a comeback.

1. Captain Vyom

Main Cast: Milind Soman, Kartika Rane, Aarav Chowdhary, and Divya Palat

Airing period: 1998-99

Captain Vyom was set in 2123. It depicts the story of super soldier Captain Vyom (Milind), who is assigned the task of fighting 12 great villains of all time who have broken free from the prison on the moon of Jupiter named Lo. Vyom gets his own team of extreme soldiers to complete the mission.

The show became an entertaining watch for viewers back then as it perfectly blended action and science

2. Shaktimaan

Main Cast : Mukesh Khanna, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, Kitu Gidwani, and Tom Alter

Shaktimaan was based on a superhero theme. The series enchanted the children with its intriguing opening song, amazing action scenes, and plot. It revolves around Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, aka Shaktimaan (Mukesh), rising up to fight against the evil and injustice that prevail over humanity.

The popular series had everything from action to adventure that kept kids on the edge of their seats, besides imparting some important life lessons to them.

3. Shanti- Ek Ghar Ki Kahani

Main Cast: Mandira Bedi, Amar Talwar, Yatin Karyekar, Mohini Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Behl, and Anup Soni

Shanti starred Bedi in the titular role. It is regarded as one of the earliest attempts at representing a strong female protagonist. The dramatic thriller was a breath of fresh air with its out of box approach to social issues like women's empowerment, sexual harassment, and family dynamics.

As a journalist, Shanti delves into the lives of two friends and unleashes the dark secrets of Shanti mansion.

4. Tara

Main Cast : Ratna Pathak Shah, Navneet Nishan, Amita Nangia, Shefali Shah, Rakesh Bedi, Alok Nath, and Deven Bhojani

Tara revolves around the life of its titular character and showcases her going through various trials and tribulations. Besides focusing on Tara, the series also explored the lives of her four other friends. Back in time, the series based on contemporary urban women was enjoyed by everyone.

5. Banegi Apni Baat

Main Cast : Ikhlaq Khan, Surekha Sikri, Irrfan Khan, Kalpana Iyer, R Madhavan, Arun Bali and Alyy Khan

Banegi Apni Baat is one of the few shows that gives a sneak peek into college romance of the 1990s. The series was full of college adventures- studies, flirting, heartbreaks, and romance. In its later part, audiences get to see the complexities of professional life too.

6. Malgudi Days

Main Cast : Girish Karnad, B Jayashree, and Deven Bhojani

Based on RK Narayan’s collection of short stories by the same name, Malgudi Days explored the complexities and joys of rural living. It was revived in 2004 for some additional episodes.

The television series is apt for children as it introduces them to the simplicity and beauty of Indian village life through the eyes of Swami and his companions. The characters in Malgudi Days are relatable. Their day-to-day experiences instill valuable life lessons on empathy, kindness, and the importance of community in kids.

7. Buniyaad

Main Cast : Alok Nath, Sudhir Pandey, Asha Sharma, Rajesh Puri, Bharti Achrekar, Meher Mittal and Pallavi Joshi

Buniyaad is a soap opera set in pre and post-independent India. It narrates how the partition affected the lives of Indians through the lens of a freedom fighter named Master Haveliram Khanna (Alok Nath).

Amid the country’s fight for independence, Haveliram’s life goes through various changes between 1916 to 1978. The commendable performances and realistic storytelling kept the spectators hooked to this show.

8. Nukkad

Main Cast : Dilip Dhawan, Avtar Gill, Pavan Malhotra, Sameer Khakar, and Haider Ali

The comedy drama addresses the hardships of the lower income labor class working in cities. The group of characters in Mumbai chawl and come to each other’s assistance whenever needed. The show garnered enormous response from the viewers. Its sequel, titled Naya Nukkad, premiered in 1993.

9. Hum Log

Main Cast : Ashok Kumar, Vinod Nagpal, Jayshree Arora, Rajesh Puri, Abhinav Chaturvedi, Seema Pahwa, Divya Seth and Loveleen Mishra

Hum Log is counted among the classic shows produced by the Indian TV industry. It is centered on the difficulties faced by a middle-class family consisting of a couple, their three daughters, and two sons.

The drama serial showcased the daily struggles and aspirations of the family. Ashok Kumar acted as the narrator in it. He would appear at the end of the episode to discuss the ongoing story with the audience and explain the situation using Hindi couplets and limericks.

10. Ye Jo Hai Zindagi

Main Cast : Shafi Inamdar, Swaroop Sampat, Satish Shah, Rakesh Bedi, Sulbha Arya and Vijay Kashyap

The sitcom revolves around hilarious happenings in the lives of married couple- Ranjit Verma (Shafi) and Renu Verma (Swaroop) and the latter’s unemployed brother, played by Rakesh. The narrative also features their neighbors and Satish Shah showing his impeccable comic skills in various funny characters.

