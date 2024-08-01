Top 5 Hindi TV shows for Family Entertainment: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Amidst the emotional family dramas in reality shows, the entertaining family shows become the best stress buster. With a wide range of family shows, Hindi television allows you to enjoy some time of laughter with your family. The memorable characters, epic one-liners, and engaging plots make these TV shows unforgettable. Are you looking for something interesting to enjoy with your family? Here, we bring you an exciting list of Hindi TV shows that you can watch with your family members.

Explore and watch these 5 Hindi TV shows with your family members, and have the best time laughing, and making the moment special.

Top 5 Hindi TV Shows for Family Entertainment

1. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC)

Main Cast- Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Datta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak, Tanuj Mahashabde, Sonalika Joshi, and Ambika Ranjankar

One of the longest-running Sab TV shows- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aired in 2008, showcases the life, and daily challenges of the members of Gokuldham society. The Gokuldham members help each other find solutions and also get involved in humorous situations with some timeless lines like ‘Eyy Jethiyaa’, ‘Cancel…Cancel…Cancel’, and more.

The Indian sitcom is currently in its 16th year and has captured the audience's interest, and received lots of appreciation from the audience.

Watch the promo here:

2. Hum Paanch

Main Cast- Shoma Anand, Ashok Saraf, Bhairavi Raichura, Priyanka Mehra, Rakhee Tandon, Vandana Pathak, and Vidya Balan

The popular Indian Sitcom- Hum Paanch aired in 1995 revolves around Anand Mathur who always gets in trouble because of his five daughters, 3 older ones from his first wife, and 2 daughters from his second wife. The show that focused on the lives of the sisters entertained the audience with their hilarious antics and interesting plans.

The show was one of the biggest hits, and its memories are still fresh in the audience's hearts.

Watch the promo here:

3. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Main Cast- Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar

One of the most-watched Indian Sitcoms- Sarabhai vs Sarabhai aired on Star Bharat showcased the upper-class Gujarati family, who entertain the audience with hilarious conflicts between Maya who tries to maintain her high-class image, and Monisha who has middle-class habits. Maya’s continuous taunts at Monisha always managed to entertain the audience.

Watch the promo here:

4. Khichdi

Main Cast- Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, and JD Majethia

This best and everyone’s favorite- The show Khichdi premiered on StarPlus in 2002. The hilarious dialogue from the show had the potential to leave the audience in splits. From Hansa’s ‘Mein toh thak gayi bhaisaab’ to Bapuji’s ‘Praful tu toh gadha hai, gadha’, Khichdi never disappoints the audience.

Watch the promo here:

5. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Main Cast- Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon, Rohitashv Gour, and Shilpa Shinde

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy show that revolves around two neighboring couples. It premiered in 2015 on &TV. The show revolved around Manmohan, who is married to a simple girl, and Narayan, who is married to a modern wife.

Both husbands, who are tired of their marriages get attracted to each other’s wives and make hilarious attempts to impress them. The show didn’t fail to grab the audience's interest and hence, it makes it one of the best shows to watch with your family.

Watch the promo here:

These 5 Hindi TV shows will never bore you with their melodramatic family dramas but instead entertain you with their epic one-liners and unexpected situations.

From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s humor-filled antics to Monisha and Maya’s hilarious saas-bahu equation in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, these entertaining shows, with the perfect mixture of humor, drama, and heartfelt moments, are ideal for all viewers.

So what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, put on these TV shows, and spend the best time with your family and create unforgettable memories.

