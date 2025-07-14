CID cast per episode fee: Here's how much Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty to Aditya Srivastava charge

CID is one of the most celebrated shows on Indian Television. Season 1 became one of the longest-running shows on TV and gained a dedicated fan base. On the audience's demand, the second season was launched recently, and it has also been receiving immense love from the audience.

Characters like ACP Pradyuman (played by Shivaji Satam), Daya (played by Dayanand Shetty), and Abhijeet (played by Aditya Srivastava) have been the life of the show and continue to entertain audiences.

Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava's fees revealed

Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava have entertained for years with their powerful performances. As per reports, these actors charge a substantial fee for each episode of CID. According to The Daily Jagran, Shivaji Satam charges Rs 1 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, Dayanand Shetty earns Rs 80,000, whereas Aditya Srivastava charges Rs 70,000 for each episode of CID. However, there is no official confirmation of this figure.

These actors have been a part of many 90s kids' childhoods and have a huge fan base. The new season of the show has been in headlines ever since it began. From Shivaji Satam's sudden exit to Parth Samthaan stepping in to play the new ACP's role, CID was not only in the news for its engaging story but also for its cast change.

Parth was seen essaying the role of ACP Anshuman for a brief period. After this exit, Shivaji Satam resumed playing the role of ACP Pradyuman.

Along with Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, CID also features Sparsh Khanchandani, Hrishikesh Pandey and a few more in pivotal roles.

CID's first season went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years. After a hiatus of 6 years, the hit show returned on television in 2025 and also premiered on Netflix. The new season of CID returned on December 21, 2024.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by The Daily Jagran. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

