Bigg Boss fame Kushal Tandon’s random fan enters his house without permission: ‘This is deeply unsettling’

Television actor Kushal Tandon, best known for shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, has been making headlines over a concerning incident. Kushal's fan recently entered his house without permission. Now, the Bigg Boss fame has broken his silence on the matter, calling it 'deeply unsettling'.

Kushal Tandon's fan trespasses on his residence, actor reacts

Kushal Tandon recently took to Instagram to share the news of the incident with his followers. The actor issued a statement after a fan entered his residence without his permission. In a note shared on his Instagram story, Kushal addressed the situation while stressing that it is not okay.

"Today, something happened that I need to talk about. While I was out, a fan entered my home without permission. I want to make it very clear — this is not okay," the post reads.

In his post, Kushal highlighted that he lives with his parents and their safety matters to him the most. The actor stressed that "crossing personal boundaries is deeply unsettling".

"My parents live with me now, and their safety and peace matter more than anything. I understand the love, and I'm grateful for the support, but crossing personal boundaries like this is deeply unsettling," it reads further.

Kushal Tandon urges fans to respect his privacy

Kushal Tandon then emphasized that fans should respect his privacy and space as his family is living with him. He concluded his post by saying, "Let's keep the love alive — but with mutual respect and understanding. Thank you for listening, Kushal."

The Beyhadh actor added a folded hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Here's the screenshot of his Instagram story:

Kushal Tandon's work front

Apart from his acting work, Kushal Tandon has participated in reality TV shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss. Kushal participated in Nach Baliye 5 with his former partner Elena Boeva. In 2013, the actor entered Bigg Boss 7 as one of the contestants. He was also a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Kushal also appeared in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video, Zaroori Tha, alongside Gauahar Khan.

